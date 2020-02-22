Man hit with Taser twice after report of domestic assault in Regina: Police

Regina police are reviewing a Taser deployment after an assault on Friday, February 21.

Police say at about 7:05 a.m., they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Lacon Street for a reported domestic assault.

A 39-year-old woman reported being assaulted by two men. A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

The second man also lived at the home and was still inside the house. Police approached the door and say they were met by the 43-year-old man who appeared very intoxicated and retreated into the kitchen — which was dark.

Officers followed him inside and the man picked something up from the counter and ran toward the officer. The officer deployed his stun gun and the man dropped the large knife sharpener.

Regina police say the Taser use was documented and will be reviewed by a use of force committee and reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission. (CBC)

Police say the man managed to pull out one of the Taser's probes from his chest and backed into another room. Police say they attempted to negotiate with the man but were unable to.

The officer saw he had another metal object in his hand and deployed the stun gun again.

The officers were then able to take the man into custody. The man was assessed by EMS at the scene and cleared.

The woman declined EMS and was taken to a family member's home.

The two men were charged with assault, while the 43-year-old is also charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon. Both men were released on officers undertakings and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on April 2, 2020.

As police policy says, the taser use was documented and will be reviewed by a use of force committee — which is run by the Regina Police Service.

The incident was also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, which is an oversight body independent of the Regina Police Service.