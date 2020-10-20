19 vehicle collisions during Regina's 1st snowfall of the season

Regina had its first snowfall Tuesday, and there were at least 19 vehicle collisions over the course of the day.

The Regina Police Service said it received reports of two collisions where people were injured, and 17 involving property damage, between 7 a.m. and 4:31 p.m. CST.

The collisions included one on the busy Albert Street Bridge during the morning rush.

Police were called to the scene at 9:17 a.m. No one was injured, but a car had to be towed and traffic was blocked for a while in one of the lanes.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said Tuesday's large number of crashes compares to just two on Monday, before the snow flew.

The city saw light flurries throughout the day.

"While I don't have the details on the causes of these collisions, it is reasonable to believe some were the result of the snow and icy conditions on our roads," Popowich said in a news release.

She said there were likely more than 19 crashes, because police typically do not get involved in minor fender-benders.

Officers will be sent if there are injuries or the car is undriveable.

Police can also be dispatched if there is debris on the road or if there is a potential criminal aspect to the crash, such as a driver suspected of being impaired.