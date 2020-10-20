Regina police report a dozen vehicle crashes Tuesday morning

The Regina Police Service reported 12 vehicle crashes between 7 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

That includes two collisions where people were injured, and 10 crashes that involved only property damage.

The collisions included one on the Albert Street Bridge, which police were called to at 9:15 a.m. No one was injured, but property was damaged, police said.

The high number of crashes compare to only two collisions in the city on Monday, in which property was damaged.

Elizabeth Popowich, a spokesperson for the Regina Police Service, says that people do not always call the police if an accident is a minor fender-bender. Police typically get called if there's a question of whether the car is driveable or not.

They are also called in if there is debris on the road or if there is a criminal aspect to the crash, such an a driver being impaired.

The police cannot say if any of the crashes today were weather-related. The city saw snow and had a risk of freezing rain Tuesday.