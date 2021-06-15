Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina police renew plea for help locating missing teen

Police say Alandra Young is considered vulnerable because of how young she is, and that there is a concern for her well-being and safety. 

Fifteen-year-old Alandra Young hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks

Candice Lipski · CBC News ·
Alandra Young, seen here in a photo circulated by the Regina Police Service, was last seen at her home in the 3100 block of Harding Street on June 3. (Submitted by Regina Police Service)

The Regina Police Service is once again asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen. 

Alandra Young, 15, was last seen in the 3100 block of Harding Street on June 3. 

Police said Young is considered vulnerable because of how young she is, and that there is a concern for her well-being and safety.

Young is described as around five-feet seven-inches tall, about 120 pounds and thin. She has wavy dark-blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a grey tank top and glasses. 

Anyone who has seen Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or contact Regina Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

