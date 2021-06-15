Regina police renew plea for help locating missing teen

The Regina Police Service is once again asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Alandra Young, 15, was last seen in the 3100 block of Harding Street on June 3.

Police said Young is considered vulnerable because of how young she is, and that there is a concern for her well-being and safety.

Young is described as around five-feet seven-inches tall, about 120 pounds and thin. She has wavy dark-blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a grey tank top and glasses.

Anyone who has seen Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or contact Regina Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).