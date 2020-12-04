Regina police recover human remains believed to be connected to 1997 cold case

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service have recovered human remains that are believed to be Patrick Thauberger's.

Patrick Thauberger was 53 when he went missing in September 1997. His disappearance has remained a cold case until now.

Police says the remains were found in rural Saskatchewan. Further investigation and forensic examination will confirm whether or not they belong to Thauberger.

Police arrested Patrick's brother Joseph Thauberger, who is now 78, on Sunday.

Joseph is charged with first-degree murder in Patrick's death. He is also charged with uttering threats to a woman between 1997 and 2014.

According to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police missing persons database, Patrick was last seen at the bus depot in Regina.

The database says Patrick was travelling by bus from Winnipeg to Edmonton, when he stopped in Regina to visit relatives. He never arrived in Edmonton.

Police have no other information for the public at this time.