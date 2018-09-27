Pot use policy among RCMP, Regina police will differ from banned Calgary police officers

The plan for marijuana use among Saskatchewan police officers once it's legal is still unclear.

Last week, Calgary Police Service members were told they will be banned from consuming marijuana once it's legalized, a policy that drew criticism from the union representing them.

That may not be the case for the members of the Regina Police Service, whose policy is still being developed.

"We don't tell our employees they cannot drink alcohol in their own time, away from work," Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a statement.

"But we do expect our officers to show up for work fit for duty and, on occasions where they do consume alcohol in their spare time, they've acquired it legally and used it legally."

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a statement that a marijuana policy for RPS members would be about striking a balance. (SRC)

Bray said it will be about striking a balance between having employees show up for work fit for duty and avoiding regulating what they can and cannot do outside of work.

The RCMP is taking a similar approach. Sgt. Marie Damian said when a policy is in place, it will be centred around public safety and a safe work place.

"All RCMP officers must be fit for duty when reporting for work, which includes not being impaired by alcohol or any other type of drug," Damian said in a statement.

Once the RCMP's policy is finalized, it will also provide direction to employees and supervisors in regard to work standards surround non-medical cannabis use.

The RCMP will update its policy as scientific research and legislation evolves.