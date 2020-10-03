Thousands of dollars of teeth whitening product stolen in Regina

The Regina Police Service is dealing with what they call a very unusual case of shoplifting. Three people stole thousands of dollars of teeth whitening products — Crest White Stripes to be exact.

The incident occurred at a business in the 2000 block of Park Street in Regina on Saturday, September 26 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Now the Regina police are asking the public for help in identifying the perpetrators. The culprits in this case acted as a team in a type of distraction theft. One person created a distraction allowing accomplices to steal the target item — trademarked White Strips.

Police say surveillance video shows two men and a woman were involved in the caper. All three were wearing protective masks.

One of them distracted the cashier while the other two walked out the door with the whitening strips.

Police say the theft is a lot like a similar crime with similar suspects from last December.

All three suspects appear to be Caucasian and are between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, police say.

Police urge anyone who has information to identify these suspects or assist the investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).