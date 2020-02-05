Regina police looking for purse snatcher after daylight robbery

Regina police are investigating after a woman's purse was stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a robbery.

On the 1800 block of Hamilton Street, a woman was walking with her purse over her shoulder. A man approached her from behind and grabbed her purse, breaking the straps and knocking her to the ground.

The man ran and was last seen going north bound in the alley between Hamilton Street and Rose Street. Police couldn't locate him.

EMS took the woman to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the man was 5'8" tall and had a heavier build. They say he was wearing a black and white hoodie with the hood pulled up and blue jeans.

Officers are looking for any information to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.