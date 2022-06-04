Man pulled from Wascana Lake, pronounced dead: Regina police

Regina Police were called to Wascana Lake just before midnight on Friday about a possible body in the lake.

The Regina Police Service said it was called to the north side of Wascana Lake around 11:30 Friday night.

When police arrived, they found a man floating in the water. They removed him from the lake and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this early stage of the investigation, police are releasing few details. They said the man was 46 years old.

The occurrence remains under investigation and the Regina Police Service is requesting members of the public avoid the area on the north side of Wascana Lake.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).