Regina police welcome province's promised new shelter spaces for people with complex needs

The Regina Police Service's (RPS's) interim police chief says the force is prepared to take full advantage of 15 new shelter spaces promised by the province.

Interim chief Dean Rae said RPS continues to deal with many people who have complex needs, such as mental health and substance abuse issues.

From 2018 to July 2023, RPS made nearly 7,800 arrests for public intoxication, according to data presented to the Regina Board of Police commissioners on Tuesday. Rae said his officers are sometimes forced to hold these people in RPS cells because there is simply nowhere else to take them.

"There isn't a service or organization out there right now that would take individuals who are intoxicated if they're combative or have other challenges within themselves. So oftentimes we end up having to bring them into our detention centre," Rae said.

This situation is not ideal and presents a risk to the force as an organization, he said, adding that even though there are paramedics that monitor people in RPS cells, they are not a substitute for a hospital or nursing station.

Rae said RPS does not want to criminalize anyone who has a substance use disorder.

"We want to take them to a place that can get them the proper supports, and in our detention we don't have the proper supports available for them," he said.

That's why Rae is welcoming the announcement by the province.

"We will utilize 15 beds with individuals for sure within the city of Regina, and we'll continue to have discussions with the province on that support piece, because ultimately the support is what's necessary for these individuals," Rae said.

Saskatoon reports similar problems

Saskatoon police have experienced similar challenges.

A report presented to Saskatoon's board of police commissioners last week found that officers are left to manage dozens of people with mental health and addictions issues when there are no longer beds available at local detox or wellness centres in the city.

From Jan. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2023, about 17,800 arrestees were brought into Saskatoon Police detention.

Approximately 15 people per day — or 31 per cent — were detained only because they were intoxicated in public, despite not having committed a criminal offence.

According to the report, approximately half of those people are homeless.

The province has announced it also plans to introduce 15 new shelter spaces for people with complex needs in Saskatoon.