Regina woman fined $2,800 for hosting indoor gathering police say had at least 8 people
Regina police have fined another person for violating a public health order after police say an indoor gathering early Saturday morning had at least eight people.
There was a 5-person limit for private indoor gatherings when ticket was issued
Police say they were told about a large gathering of people in an apartment on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. CST, according to a news release.
There were at least eight people in the apartment, police say, which violated a public health order. There was a limit of five people allowed at private indoor gatherings when the fine was issued.
Gatherings have since been further restricted to household members only, effective Thursday.
As a result of the gathering, a woman was fined $2,800.