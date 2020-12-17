Regina woman fined $2,800 for hosting indoor gathering police say had at least 8 people

Regina police say they have fined another person for violating a public health order restricting indoor gatherings.

Police say they were told about a large gathering of people in an apartment on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

There were at least eight people in the apartment, police say, which violated a public health order. There was a limit of five people allowed at private indoor gatherings when the fine was issued.

Gatherings have since been further restricted to household members only, effective Thursday.

As a result of the gathering, a woman was fined $2,800.