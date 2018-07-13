Regina thieves targeting Honda Civics, Ford pickup trucks

Regina police are advising the public to make sure vehicles are locked to prevent theft from vehicles and vehicle theft in general.

Honda Civics are being stolen more frequently than other makes and models, according to a recent public service announcement.

Twenty-five of those types of vehicles have been stolen between July 3 and 10. During the same time last year, 22 were stolen.

Police say Ford F-150 and F-250 pickup trucks are being targeted more than other vehicles for licence plate thefts.

To mitigate the risk of theft, people are reminded to: