Regina police have no plans to dismantle protest camp without court order: chief

Regina police will not remove the protesters camping near Saskatchewan's Legislative Building unless there is a court order to do so, the police chief said on Monday.

The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp began with one teepee in Wascana Park in February. It was temporarily dismantled after police arrested six people on June 15, but soon sprang back up. Since then it has grown to 15 teepees.

"The court process will lay out what is going to be happening going forward and we will comply with that," Bray said. "Depending on what the outcome is, that will dictate what our action is."

The camp has taken legal action against the province, arguing that arrests made on June 15 were unconstitutional.

The province has also taken legal action, asking the court to tell protesters to leave and tell the police to enforce an eviction notice.

Bylaws state fires cannot burn in the park and that structures, such as teepees, cannot be erected.

The camp was set up after the high-profile acquittals of Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier, both of whom were white men accused of killing Indigenous people.

Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie. Cormier was acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.