Regina police probe downtown bank robbery
Police say a male entered a financial institution downtown and demanded cash.
Suspect got away with undisclosed amount of cash
Regina police are investigating a bank robbery.
They say it happened around 9:50 a.m. CST on the 2000 block of 11th Ave.
While police aren't naming the financial institution, an RBC branch is on that block.
A sign posted on the door during the noon hour said the branch was closed due to an emergency.
Police say a lone man went into the bank and demanded cash.
He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.