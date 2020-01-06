Regina police probe downtown bank robbery

Regina police are investigating a bank robbery.

They say it happened around 9:50 a.m. CST on the 2000 block of 11th Ave.

While police aren't naming the financial institution, an RBC branch is on that block.

A sign posted on the door during the noon hour said the branch was closed due to an emergency.

Police say a lone man went into the bank and demanded cash.

He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.