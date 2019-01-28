Three suspects sought after apparent gun pointed at Regina security guard

Regina police are looking for three suspects after one of them is believed to have pointed a gun at a security guard.

Two people entered a store in the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive around 8:30 p.m. CST Sunday night, according to a news release. Police said one suspect put some items in her purse then both left and made no attempt to pay.

The security tried to arrest them outside the store, but the suspects dropped the items and ran to a red 2001 Dodge Dakota truck. The driver then pointed what is believed to have been a gun at the security guard, police said.

There is no description of the driver beyond that he was male.

One suspect is described as female, five-feet six-inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie.

The other suspect is described as a 5-foot-11 male with a goatee, weighing around 180 pounds and wearing puffy jackets and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.