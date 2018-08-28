Regina police raid pot dispensary, charge 3 men

Three men are facing drug charges after Regina police raided a pot dispensary and a home on Friday afternoon.

Officers executing search warrants found a "large quantity" of marijuana, cannabis resin and cash when they searched the illegal business on the 2100 block of Albert Street and the home of one of the accused, according to a news release.

Customers inside the business were asked to leave, police said.

The three suspects are each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one charge of possession of proceeds obtained by crime and one charge of unauthorized possession of a Taser.

One of the accused is also facing two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.