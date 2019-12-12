Regina Police Service gets $600,000 from city for Grey Cup costs

The 2020 Regina police budget has $600,000 set aside for expenditures specific to the Grey Cup.

Regina City council approved a $96 million budget for Regina police in 2020 — an increase from $92 million in the 2019 budget. The city also approved the extra amount for costs associated with the Grey Cup, including overtime and extra staff.

Some of the game-day costs can be recouped from the CFL, Chief Evan Bray said, but celebrations usually run the entire week ahead of the game.

City Council plans to set aside money for similar functions in the future.

Regina police will also be adding 14 new permanent positions in 2020.