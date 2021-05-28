Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by Regina police vehicle

A pedestrian was transported to hospital early Friday morning after being hit by a police vehicle.

Crash happened early Friday morning at Fourth Avenue and Robinson Street

A covert Regina police vehicle hit a pedestrian early Friday morning. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

A Regina police vehicle struck a pedestrian early Friday morning, sending the person to hospital.

Police say the incident happened around 12:46 a.m. CST at Fourth Avenue and Robinson Street.

They said an adult man was crossing Fourth Avenue and was struck by a covert police vehicle being driven by a member of the Regina Police Service Investigative Services Division.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

