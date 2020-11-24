Regina police say 4th person dead after apparent overdose on Monday

A person who died in Regina after an apparent overdose Monday was the fourth to do so in a single day, police say.

A man was found in the afternoon on the 1200 block of Rae Street, according to a news release. The man's age was not provided.

Police say first responders found the other three men dead in three separate places in Regina Monday morning, all seemingly from fentanyl overdoses.

A 30-year-old man was found in the 1000 block of Garnet Street, near Windsor Place, shortly after 7 a.m. CST. A 36-year-old man was found nearby, in the 800 block of Athol Street, at 9:45 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was found in the 1000 block of Edgar Street, in the Eastview neighbourhood, shortly before 9:30 a.m. CST, police said.

So far, investigators don't believe the deaths or locations are connected, according to police, but that fentanyl is involved in each case. The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service will confirm the cause of death in each case.

There have now been 93 apparent overdose deaths in Regina so far this year, with 16 of them happening in November, police say.

Regina police are urging all residents play their part in preventing drug overdoses.

People should not use drugs alone, police say. Naloxone kits are accessible to anyone concerned about experiencing or witnessing a drug overdose.

Signs of an opioid overdose include:

Difficulty walking, talking or staying awake.

Blue lips or nails.

Pinpoint pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness or confusion.

Extreme drowsiness.

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds.

Slow or weak breathing.

Inability to wake up even when shaken or shouted at.

Anyone experiencing or witnessing an overdose is urged to call 911. The federal Good Samaritan Overdose Act protects anyone from drug-related charges for doing so.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in Regina is asked to call police or give the tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.