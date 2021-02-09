Regina police warn residents of online extortion after 2 incidents in recent weeks

Regina police are warning the public about online extortion after two individuals reported being extortion victims in recent weeks.

Extortion occurs when someone tries to persuade another person to do something, without reasonable justification or excuse and with the intent of obtaining something by using threats, accusations, menaces or violence, according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

This occurred to two Regina residents through social media in recent weeks, police said.

In both cases, the victims received Facebook friend requests from a stranger. The victim and stranger started messaging each other, then the stranger suggested video chatting or sharing images on a "different social media platform," police said.

During the video chat or image sharing, the conversation turned sexual and the victim was pushed to "expose themselves" on camera, police said.

After this occurred, the stranger informed the victim that the images and video were recorded and they would be shared with the victims' friends and family and posted on social media — unless the victim paid a sum of money, police said.

Both victims sent money to the stranger before reporting the crime to police, police said.

RPS is investigating both incidents, but note fraud investigations are "extremely complex" and seldom end with money being recovered.

Meanwhile, police are warning the public about extortion and how to protect themselves.

If a Regina resident meets someone only and the stranger flirts or quickly gets personal or sexual, this should raise a red flag, police say.

If something feels off, police say to trust that feeling because "it probably is."

Residents should be wary of sending nude images or videos through online platforms, police say.

Anyone pressuring residents should stop replying to their messages, block their profile and tell someone the resident trusts about what happened, police say.

Lastly, residents should not send money to strangers. Instead, residents should report the conversation to police or via cybertip.ca.

Anyone looking to learn more about online extortion can do so by visiting the Cybertip website, which is run by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

If a Regina resident has been the victim of extortion online, they should contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.