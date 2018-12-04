Skip to Main Content
Regina police on scene of possible firearms call, traffic blocked on Winnipeg Street
Regina police on scene of possible firearms call, traffic blocked on Winnipeg Street

Regina police are investigating a firearms call on the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street.

Drivers asked to avoid area near 1700 block of Winnipeg Street

Police the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

Regina police are investigating a possible firearms call on the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street.

Traffic is blocked off on Winnipeg Street, with northbound and southbound lanes closed between Victoria Avenue and 11th Avenue. 

Eastbound and westbound lanes are also closed between Winnipeg Street and Wallace Street.

According to a reporter on the scene, three people have since left the house and were put into the back of several police cars. Officers are still negotiating with people in the house through a loudspeaker.

Police say patrol and canine members are on the scene.

Drivers are being encouraged to use alternate routes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. 

More to come

