​Regina police use stun gun on teen who was waving a machete during Canada Day celebrations

Regina police officers used a stun gun on a 14-year-old boy who was waving a machete and running toward a crowd of people gathered at Wascana Park in Regina.

Officers were called to a potential fight in the park around 10:40 p.m. CST on July 1, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

They saw a boy waving a machete as they arrived at the scene of the fight.

When officers asked the boy to drop the machete, he instead ran with the weapon toward a large group of people who were watching the fireworks display.

An officer used the stun gun on the teen because he would not obey police commands, according to the news release.

Police said the 14-year-old then fell to the ground and was taken into custody.

The boy is facing three criminal charges: assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is set to make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Youth Court on Aug. 17, 2023.