Regina police officer pleads guilty to driving impaired

A Regina police officer pleaded guilty in provincial court Thursday to operating a vehicle while impaired.

Scott Shane Ash is a constable who has been with the Regina Police Service for nine years.

The 35-year-old was charged in connection to an incident on Aug. 21, 2019. Police said two vehicles collided in the area of Lewvan Drive and Harbour Landing Drive. No one was injured.

Investigation led police to Ash at his home. He was not on duty at the time.

Ash was originally charged with three counts: Operating a vehicle while impaired, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level that exceeded 0.08 and failure to stop after an accident.

On Thursday, Ash plead guilty to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level that exceeded 0.08 and was given a one year prohibition from driving and a $3,000 fine.

The other charges were stayed.

Regina's police headquarters located on Osler Street in the city's downtown. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)

The Regina Police Service said once a court process is finished, they can then conduct an administrative investigation. The investigation will inform Chief Evan Bray on what sanctions if any the service should level against Ash.

"The sentencing yesterday is another step in a long process," a police statement said.

Chief Bray hopes to have the matter finished by the end of the year, the statement said. The Police Act can sanction officers with less serious consequences such as advice to future conduct to more serious consequences including dismissal.