Man dies after being shot by police in alleged hostage-taking with knife

Regina Police said a man died after he was shot by an officer early Saturday morning after an alleged hostage-taking.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in a downtown Regina neighbourhood for what they thought was a disturbance, a news release Saturday afternoon said.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man armed with a knife holding a woman hostage.

Police called for crisis negotiators and the SWAT team.

Then — some time later, though police would not specify how long — an officer shot the man. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Regina police are now investigating the circumstances around that call in conjunction with the coroner.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Halifax Street where there was a heavy police presence Saturday afternoon.

Police said they have notified next of kin but will not release the name of the man who was killed.