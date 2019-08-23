Regina cop charged with drunk driving, leaving crash scene won award in 2013 for solving hit and run

A Regina police officer who was previously awarded for his investigative work solving a serious hit and run has been charged with failing to stop after he was allegedly driving drunk and left the scene of a crash while off-duty on Aug. 21.

Constable Scott Ash, who has been a police officer for nine years, is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Regina on Sept. 10 to face drunk driving and hit-and-run charges.

The charges relate to a crash at 10 p.m. CST Wednesday in the area of Lewvan Drive and Harbour Landing Drive, according to a Regina police news release.

Police said no one was injured in the crash. Ash, 35, was arrested and charged after his fellow officers concluded he had failed to stop after the accident. He was off-duty at the time.

He has been placed on administrative duties

Ash was one of a group of officers who received a "Teamwork Award" from the RPS for their "exceptional investigative work in solving a serious hit and run" in 2013.

The Professional Standards Unit of the police service will conduct an administrative investigation of the incident. RPS said that investigation will not be finished until after the criminal matters have concluded.

Acting Chief Dean Rae is scheduled to speak to reporters Friday afternoon.