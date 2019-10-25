Regina police chief fires officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old

Regina police Chief Evan Bray has fired officer Colin Magee.

Magee, 47, was a corporal and worked for the Regina Police Service for almost 18 years.

He was charged in July 2017 with assault while on duty in December 2016. The charge was withdrawn after the case went through mediation.

In April 2019, Magee was charged with two counts of common assault after an internal process found two alleged assaults in the Regina Police Service's detention area on Sept. 26 and 27, 2018.

On Sept. 27, 2018, a 13-year-old was in custody after being arrested by police for outstanding warrants. Magee was logging the youth's items when he questioned the youth about one item.

The youth did not elaborate and the two went back and forth until Magee walked out from behind the desk, grabbed the youth by the scruff of his neck and forced him to the ground. All of this was caught on camera from multiple angles.

Warning: video contains profanity, contents may offend

Surveillance video that was played in court shows Regina police officer Cpl. Colin Magee grabbing the arm of a boy who is in police custody. 1:57

Magee pleaded guilty to assault in that case.

Judge Murray Hinds said he found Magee's assault on the minor "unprovoked and "unnecessary."

Magee was found not guilty of the other incident, which involved a 42-year-old man.

Police Chief Bray said Thursday that he found Magee unsuitable for police service and dismissed him.

Magee has the right to appeal. If he chose to, there would be a hearing before an independent officer designated by the provincial minister responsible for The Police Act.