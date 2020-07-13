Regina police officer charged with assaulting woman while on duty

A 16-year member of the Regina Police Service has been charged with assaulting a woman while on duty.

Const. Roger Wiebe, 50, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charge on Aug. 11.

The police service says the charge stems from an incident on North Railway Street on April 21 while Wiebe was on duty.

He's alleged to have used excessive use of force on a woman while responding to a report of someone needing assistance.

The police service says the Public Complaints Commission has been notified. There is also an internal investigation underway.

Wiebe is still working for the police service but has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal process.