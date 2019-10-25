Regina police officer who assaulted runaway in custody given conditional discharge

A longtime Regina Police Service officer was given a conditional discharge on Friday for assaulting a 13-year-old runaway who was in custody at the time of the incident.

Cpl. Colin Magee pleaded guilty last month to assaulting the teen on Sept. 27, 2018, in the holding area of the RPS headquarters.

Magee's discharge came with the following conditions:

A no-contact order.

One-hundred fifty hours community service, to be completed in one year.

A written apology to be written and delivered to youth by Nov. 30, 2019.

Complete an anger management course.

Continue counselling.

The teen was a frequent runaway and had been arrested by police for outstanding warrants. Magee was on booking duties in the cells and was logging the teen's items.

Magee questioned the boy about a pill bottle which had a baggie inside of it. The boy said he did not know what was in the bottle but then changed his story and said, "it's a family item," but did not elaborate.

Magee and the teen went back and forth, growing increasingly louder until Magee walked out from behind the desk, grabbed the teen — who stands approximately five feet tall — by the scruff of his neck and forced him to the ground.

All of this was caught on camera, from multiple angles.

On Monday, the Crown prosecutor had asked that Magee be given a fine and probation, up to the discretion of the judge. Magee's defence asked that his client be given a conditional discharge.

In an email on Monday, Elizabeth Popowich, manager of public information and strategic communication for the police service, said no final decisions have been made regarding Magee's employment because the criminal matters had not been concluded.

In September of 2018, Magee was charged in connection with an assault on another man in the Regina Police Service's holding area.

He pleaded not guilty to that charge and is set to go to trial for that matter in December.

'Unprovoked' and 'unnecessary': judge

In his decision, Judge Murray Hinds found Magee's assault on the minor was "unprovoked" and "unnecessary," and that Magee was in a position of authority over the youth.

He said the youth posed no danger to Magee or the other officers.

Hinds said while the assault was unacceptable, he also had to weigh the fact Magee was under significant personal stress at the time of the incident. His wife was suffering from an terminal autoimmune disorder, which had recently gotten worse at the time of the assault.

Hinds also acknowledged the remorse Magee expressed to the youth at a court appearance earlier this month, and commended him for seeking counselling. He said Magee was a low risk to reoffend.