Alleged victim upset after Regina cop charged with assault referred to alternative measures

A man who says he was assaulted by a Regina police officer calls it absurd and upsetting that the officer is back on operational duty and has been referred to an alternative measures program.

Cpl. Colin Magee, an experienced member of the Regina Police Service, was charged with common assault after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission into a December 2016 incident where he allegedly used excessive force.

It is alleged that Magee assaulted James Escamilla, who was 25 at the time, while arresting him during a theft investigation.

Escamilla, who now lives in B.C. almost two years later, says he is frustrated.

"None of this should have occurred. Absolutely none of this should have occurred," he said.

Escamilla said he learned a few months ago the case was being referred by the Crown to the Regina Alternatives Measures Program (RAMP), an independent non-profit restorative justice program that deals with offences outside of the regular court process.

Cpl. Colin Magee, 44, has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission. (CBC News)

RAMP's executive director declined an interview, but according to its website: "The process is designed to help bring closure for victims and to give offenders a chance to be accountable for their actions."

It says the goal is for all parties to reach an agreement, with the alleged offender committing to do specific actions which could include a verbal apology, payment to a victim, going through counselling and doing community service.

Man worries officer will have 'no actual repercussion'

Escamilla said he wants to see the case handled through typical court proceedings.

"If he comes in and says like, 'I'm sorry,' it's done. He will have no actual repercussion."

There are different criteria for an offender being allowed to participate in the alternative measures program, including them taking responsibly for their behaviour and not having a record of similar incidents. It is not required that the alleged victim consent or participate.

Violent offences are excluded if the Crown deems it an indictable offence rather than a summary one.

Accepting responsibility doesn't mean guilty in court

Accepting responsibility does not equate to a guilty plea nor require one, according to a Saskatchewan Courts communication officer.

Dawn Blaus also said if someone completes the program it does not go on their criminal record. A case will return to the courts only so a judge can see the program has been completed, she added.

Alternatives measures is not an easy way off, says expert

Hirsch Greenberg, who teaches justice studies at the University of Regina, challenged the notion alternative measures means an offender is skirting a potentially tougher punishment through the courts. Greenberg sits on RAMP's board, but does not have direct knowledge of the case.

"It's not an easy thing to sit there and say in front of a whole bunch of folks, 'I messed up.' " Greenburg said.

"If you think about it, would you be willing to sit there and admit to the worst thing you've ever done in front of a whole bunch of folks? Strangers?"

Greenberg said the power differential between an offender and victims is addressed through the alternative measures so the complainant is not confronting the alleged perpetrator without supports.

Police officers are 'not super heroes'

Police officers who act outside the law are not excluded from the process, he explained.

"They're not super heroes," said Greenberg.

"They're human beings that have extraordinary authority compared to the everyday citizen, but they're still human beings."

He said police officers can learn from going through the restorative justice process. For example, Greenberg said perhaps next time an officer who had personal experience with alternative measures would be more open to referring a youth to such a program before laying a charge, which is allowed.

Magee agreed to go through the alternative measures process, according to his lawyer Aaron Fox.

A Regina police spokesperson confirmed he is still an employee with the Regina Police Service. He was initially assigned to administrative duties after the charge was laid, pending the outcome of the criminal process and an internal investigation under the Police Act, but as of January has been assigned to operational duties in the local detention area.

CBC is awaiting further response from Regina police about the reassignment.

"I find it so absurd," said Escamilla.