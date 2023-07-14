Regina man accused of extorting Sask. MLA for support in local election: police

A Regina man is accused of threatening to ruin a local MLA if they did not support the man in an upcoming election, police say.

Police did not name the victim, but Regina Northeast MLA Surender (Gary) Grewal released a statement to news media Friday afternoon saying he was the target.

Harpinder Singh Bajwa, 36, approached the MLA last January, asking for his support in a "local political election process," police say.

The MLA refused, but Bajwa threatened to harm his personal and professional life, police say.

Bajwa is charged with extortion and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at 2 p.m. CST Friday.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, extortion occurs when someone uses threats or violence to make someone — or at least try to make someone — do something, "without reasonable justification or excuse and with intent to obtain anything."

Someone convicted of extortion is guilty of an indictable offence, the Criminal Code says.

If a gun and organized crime were somehow involved during the crime, the person is liable to life in prison and a minimum prison term of five or seven years, depending on whether it's their first offence.

Otherwise, someone convicted of extortion is liable to life imprisonment.

The Regina Police Service continues to investigate.

Regina Northeast MLA Gary Grewal released a statement to news media Friday afternoon identifying himself as the victim. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

In his statement Friday, Grewal thanked the Regina Police Service for their work, but did not provide further comment because the matter is now before the courts.

Grewal was elected to represent the Regina Northeast constituency in the 2020 election. He was the first Indo-Canadian elected to the Saskatchewan assembly, according to the legislative assembly website.

CBC News has contacted the provincial government for more information.