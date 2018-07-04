Regina police searching for 39-year-old woman missing for a week

Regina police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been missing since June 27.

Bobbi-Jo McArthur was last seen on the 1900 block of Halifax Street around noon that day. She was wearing a beige sweater, a black shirt, red pants, black shoes and she was carrying a purse.

She has a medium build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. McArthur is about five-foot-five and 180 pounds.

Police said there is no evidence suggesting McArthur has come to any harm, but a prolonged absence is unusual for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.