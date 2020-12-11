Regina police asking for public's help to find missing woman with health concerns

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a 37-year-old woman with health concerns.

Jasmine Acoose was reported missing on Monday, according to a news release from police.

She was last seen by family members in the 800 block of Empress Street on Dec. 2.

She's described as about five feet, six inches tall with dark or blond shoulder length hair.

Acoose also has piercings in her nose and ears, along with tattoos on her right hand and right side of her face. The tattoo on her right hand is a flower, while the tattoo design on her face is unknown.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being and that it's unusual for her not to been in contact with them for this long.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.