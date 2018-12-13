93-year-old man missing since Dec. 9 found dead: Regina police
Regina police say a 93-year-old man reported missing last week has been found dead.
Raul Burchi was found in a vehicle near Montmartre on Sunday
A 93-year-old man declared missing last week by Regina police has been found dead, according to a news release.
Raul Burchi was last seen on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Dec. 9 travelling in a white 2015 Subaru Impreza.
A vehicle matching that description was spotted northeast of Montmartre on Sunday afternoon.
Officers found Burchi's body inside.
An investigation including the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service will work to determine a cause of death.
Montmartre is 86 kilometres southeast of Regina.