93-year-old man missing since Dec. 9 found dead: Regina police

A 93-year-old man declared missing last week by Regina police has been found dead, according to a news release.

Raul Burchi was last seen on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Dec. 9 travelling in a white 2015 Subaru Impreza.

A vehicle matching that description was spotted northeast of Montmartre on Sunday afternoon.

Officers found Burchi's body inside.

An investigation including the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service will work to determine a cause of death.

Montmartre is 86 kilometres southeast of Regina.