Regina police searching for missing 93-year-old man

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 93-year-old man.

Raul Burchi was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m. CST on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road in east Regina, according to a police news release.

Burchi is described as five feet six inches tall, about 150 pounds, thin build, fair complexion with short grey hair and green eyes.

He drives a white 2015 Subaru Impreza with Saskatchewan license plate 160 EWR.

Police don't believe he has come to harm, but his family says it's unusual for him to not to contact anyone for this long.

Anyone with information as asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.