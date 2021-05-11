Regina police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Summer Stonechild was last seen in the 1900 block of Montague St. around 7 p.m. CST on Monday, according to a news release from police.

She's described as five feet, nine inches tall, about 150 pounds and medium length straight brown hair.

Stonechild was wearing a black t-shirt, brown joggers, white shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Police don't believe she has come to harm, but she is considered vulnerable because of her age.

Anyone with information about Stonechild's whereabouts is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.