Missing boy, 11, sought by Regina police

Regina police are asking for the public's assistance locating an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Isaac Stonechild is considered a vulnerable person and police would like to ensure his safety.

He was last spotted just before 4 p.m. CST in the area of Fifth Avenue and Angus Street.

He's described as four-foot-five and about 110 pounds, with short, black hair.

Stonechild was last seen wearing a red and blue striped T-shirt, white running shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.