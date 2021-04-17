Regina police searching for 13-year-old missing since last weekend

Police in Regina are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing last weekend.

Stellayna Fay Severight was last seen on the 5500 block of Rochedale Boulevard at roughly 3:15 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 10, police say.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, white runners and a pink hat. She is described as about five foot one and approximately 110 pounds, with a thin build and a medium complexion. She has brown eyes and short, wavy brown hair.

Police say there is no evidence she has been harmed, but she is vulnerable due to her age and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.