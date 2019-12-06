Regina police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Venetia Nataucappo was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. CST on the 3500 block of 13th Avenue in Regina, according to police.

École Connaught Community School is located at 3515 13th Avenue.

Nataucappo is described as being five feet, five inches, 130 pounds with a medium build, long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, black boots and blue jeans.

Regina police say due to Nataucappo's age, she is a vulnerable person and they want to find her to ensure she's safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.