Police request assistance finding missing 12-year-old girl

Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday night.

Eunice Netmaker was last seen on the 2900 block of 26 Ave. around 8:40 p.m. CST, according to police.

She is described as being 5'3, 145 lbs with shoulder length brown and brown eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a black hat, a blue and white shirt, grey sweat pants and white runners.

Police do not believe she has come to any harm.

Anyone with information that could help find Netmaker can call the Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.