Regina police charge woman with manslaughter in death of her 18-month-old son

Regina police have charged Chelsea Rae Whitby, 24, with manslaughter in the death of her 18-month-old son on June 10.

On that day, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Arens Road E., where emergency responders were dealing with an injured toddler.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police deemed his death a homicide a month later.

The Regina Police Service said Whitby was arrested on Tuesday about 50 km south/southeast of Winnipeg.

She's set to make her first court appearance in Regina on Thursday morning.