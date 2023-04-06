Content
Saskatchewan

Regina police announce manslaughter charge after death on Rae Street

Regina police say a 37-year-old man has been charged after investigation into a death on the 1600 block of Rae Street earlier this week.

37-year-old man charged in death of Justin Lankey

Two police vehicles parked outside a two-level apartment building.
Two Regina police vehicles sit outside a building on the 1600 block of Rae Street Wednesday. Officers responding to a call found Justin Michael Lankey, 33, dead at the scene. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Regina police say an investigation into a death this week has led to a manslaughter charge. 

Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of Rae Street at about 2:30 a.m. CST Wednesday. The report was for a weapons offence, and police were told a man was injured. 

Officers found Justin Michael Lankey, 33, dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced that a 37-year-old Regina man is charged with manslaughter. He was scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court Thursday morning.

This is Regina's second homicide in 2023. On Feb. 9, a 36-year-old man was found dead in a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood. No charges have yet been laid in that case.

