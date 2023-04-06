Regina police announce manslaughter charge after death on Rae Street

Regina police say an investigation into a death this week has led to a manslaughter charge.

Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of Rae Street at about 2:30 a.m. CST Wednesday. The report was for a weapons offence, and police were told a man was injured.

Officers found Justin Michael Lankey, 33, dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced that a 37-year-old Regina man is charged with manslaughter. He was scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court Thursday morning.

This is Regina's second homicide in 2023. On Feb. 9, a 36-year-old man was found dead in a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood. No charges have yet been laid in that case.