Regina police announce manslaughter charge after death on Rae Street
Regina police say a 37-year-old man has been charged after investigation into a death on the 1600 block of Rae Street earlier this week.
37-year-old man charged in death of Justin Lankey
Regina police say an investigation into a death this week has led to a manslaughter charge.
Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of Rae Street at about 2:30 a.m. CST Wednesday. The report was for a weapons offence, and police were told a man was injured.
Officers found Justin Michael Lankey, 33, dead at the scene.
On Thursday, police announced that a 37-year-old Regina man is charged with manslaughter. He was scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court Thursday morning.
This is Regina's second homicide in 2023. On Feb. 9, a 36-year-old man was found dead in a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood. No charges have yet been laid in that case.