Man who pointed gun at 2 teen girls charged by Regina police
A man who threatened and pointed a gun at two teenage girls in Regina on Saturday had his first appearance in court on Monday morning.
On Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Retallack Street where it was reported a 32-year-old man had threatened and pointed a gun at the teens.
The two girls were unharmed.
Police arrested the man, conducted a search warrant and seized two guns and other prohibited weapons. The man was charged with six firearms-related offences.
He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.