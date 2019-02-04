Man who pointed gun at 2 teen girls charged by Regina police

A man who pointed a gun at two teenage girls has been charged by Regina police.

On Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Retallack Street where it was reported a 32-year-old man had threatened and pointed a gun at the teens.

The two girls were unharmed.

Police arrested the man, conducted a search warrant and seized two guns and other prohibited weapons. The man was charged with six firearms-related offences.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.