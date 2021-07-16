Skip to Main Content
Regina police investigating death of man found injured in North Central

Officers were called around 5 a.m. CST Thursday morning to the 800 block of Princess Street.

Police say the man died from his injuries in the hospital

Regina police are investigating a death after an injured man was found Thursday morning on the 800 block of Princess Street. He died in hospital. (Submitted by the Regina Police Service)

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death.

Officers called to the 800 block of Princess Street, in the North Central neighbourhood, found an injured man around 5 a.m. CST Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died, police said in a Thursday news release.

The police service hasn't released any other details.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

