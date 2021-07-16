Regina police investigating death of man found injured in North Central

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death.

Officers called to the 800 block of Princess Street, in the North Central neighbourhood, found an injured man around 5 a.m. CST Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died, police said in a Thursday news release.

The police service hasn't released any other details.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.