Regina police investigating death of man found injured in North Central
Officers were called around 5 a.m. CST Thursday morning to the 800 block of Princess Street.
Police say the man died from his injuries in the hospital
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death.
Officers called to the 800 block of Princess Street, in the North Central neighbourhood, found an injured man around 5 a.m. CST Thursday.
He was taken to hospital, where he later died, police said in a Thursday news release.
The police service hasn't released any other details.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.