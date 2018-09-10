Man taken to Regina hospital after possible shooting

A man is in hospital after he walked up to Regina police early Monday morning and said he had been shot.

Officers around the 2000 block of Broder Street were approached around 1:45 a.m. CST.

The man had been injured and received medical attention before he was transported to hospital.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.