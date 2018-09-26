Skip to Main Content
Police search for escapee from Regina Correctional Centre

Police are searching for an escaped Regina Correctional Centre inmate.

Man escaped while being escorted to hospital

The Canadian Press ·
An inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre escaped, while on an escorted trip to a hospital on Wednesday. (CBC News)

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says the 46-year-old ran off Wednesday afternoon. He escaped while on medical escort to the Regina General Hospital.

The government says the man is facing serious charges, including firearms and drug offences.

No further information was released on how the man managed to get away. 

