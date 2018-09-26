Police search for escapee from Regina Correctional Centre
Police are searching for an escaped Regina Correctional Centre inmate.
Man escaped while being escorted to hospital
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says the 46-year-old ran off Wednesday afternoon. He escaped while on medical escort to the Regina General Hospital.
The government says the man is facing serious charges, including firearms and drug offences.
No further information was released on how the man managed to get away.