Regina police seeking to identify man found dead in Normanview area

Regina police are trying to determine the identity of a man who was found dead in the Normanview area late Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Sherwood Drive on Friday at about 4:45 p.m. CST, where they found a man who appeared to be dead. Officers secured the area and called in the major crimes and forensic identification units, as well as the coroner.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service and police are investigating to identify the man so that his next of kin can be notified, and to determine what led to his death, according to a news release.

Anyone who has information can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.