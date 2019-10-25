Skip to Main Content
Regina police make two arrests after man has gun pointed at him
Regina police make two arrests after man has gun pointed at him

Regina police have arrested two people after a man said he had a gun pointed at him Thursday night.

Victim told police someone he knew threatened to kill him

Regina police have charged two people after a man was threatened with a gun. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

The incident happened Thursday night just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of King Street.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of King Street.

A 50-year-old man told police a person he knew had pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

Police arrested two men aged aged 24 and 22 and recovered a gun along with numerous gun parts.

The 24-year-old faces multiple weapons charges. The 22-year-old is charged weapons trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court Friday morning.

