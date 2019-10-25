Regina police make two arrests after man has gun pointed at him

Regina police have arrested two people in connection with a man who said he had a gun pointed at him.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of King Street.

A 50-year-old man told police a person he knew had pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

Police arrested two men aged aged 24 and 22 and recovered a gun along with numerous gun parts.

The 24-year-old faces multiple weapons charges. The 22-year-old is charged weapons trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court Friday morning.