Regina police make arrest in relation to string of drive-by shootings in May

Regina police say a 26-year-old man is facing five counts of attempted murder after a string of shootings in the city earlier this year.

Three people were shot and injured in May after someone fired a gun from a Ford F-150 pickup truck in several spots around Regina.

Police said at the time that none of the victims knew each other and they were seemingly in the wrong place at the wrong time.

There was also a report of someone in a truck pointing a gun and trying to rob someone, and another of gun fire near the city's downtown core.

No one was injured in those two instances.

The man is also facing three counts of pointing a gun, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, one count of assault with a weapon and armed robbery using a gun.

He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday morning.