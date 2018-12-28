Regina police make arrest after standoff in Harbour Landing

Regina police say one person is in custody after SWAT were called to the 5300 block of McKenna Cr. on Thursday.

Police say a canine unit and crisis negotiators were also called to the scene in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Police notified the public about the incident late Thursday evening but sent out an update about the arrest about an hour later.

No charges have been laid yet but police anticipate there will be charges, police said in a news release.

No one was injured during the incident.