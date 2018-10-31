Regina police to meet with Nadine Machiskinic's family to discuss review of investigation

Regina's police chief says RCMP have finished reviewing its investigation into the death of Nadine Machiskinic​.

The 29-year-old mother died after being found fatally injured in a downtown hotel in 2015.

Bray said he asked for the review because the family had some concerns with the police's work.

On Wednesday, he said the review contains recommendations that would be discussed with family representatives in a meeting scheduled for next week.

"It did show that while the investigation took all of the proper steps there is some oversight that could have been done that might have prevented some of those delays from happening," said Bray.

He wouldn't divulge the report's findings, but said he would be happy to talk about it after meeting with the family.

Bray said Wednesday there were definitely delays, which were acknowledged during a coroner's inquest.

"I mean those were mistakes in terms of not necessarily the outcomes of the investigation, but were definitely time-lapses that shouldn't have happened and delayed the outcome or the final investigative findings."

Bray said the review spoke to how the police service manages major cases.