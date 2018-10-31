Skip to Main Content
Regina police to meet with Nadine Machiskinic's family to discuss review of investigation

Regina police to meet with Nadine Machiskinic's family to discuss review of investigation

Regina's chief of police says he wasn't obliged to ask for a review of RPS's investigation into Machiskinic's death, but did so to address concerns from the family and community.

Chief Evan Bray says review took investigation took proper steps, but there were delays

Stephanie Taylor · CBC News ·
Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray says police will meet with the family of Nadine Machiskinic. (CBC News)

Regina's police chief says RCMP have finished reviewing its investigation into the death of Nadine Machiskinic​. 

The 29-year-old mother died after being found fatally injured in a downtown hotel in 2015. 

Bray said he asked for the review because the family had some concerns with the police's work. 

On Wednesday, he said the review contains recommendations that would be discussed with family representatives in a meeting scheduled for next week. 

"It did show that while the investigation took all of the proper steps there is some oversight that could have been done that might have prevented some of those delays from happening," said Bray.

He wouldn't divulge the report's findings, but said he would be happy to talk about it after meeting with the family. 

Bray said Wednesday there were definitely delays, which were acknowledged during a coroner's inquest. 

"I mean those were mistakes in terms of not necessarily the outcomes of the investigation, but were definitely time-lapses that shouldn't have happened and delayed the outcome or the final investigative findings."

Bray said the review spoke to how the police service manages major cases. 

About the Author

Stephanie Taylor

Reporter, CBC Saskatchewan

Stephanie Taylor is a reporter based in Saskatchewan. Before joining CBC News in Regina, she covered municipal politics in her hometown of Winnipeg and in Halifax. Reach her at stephanie.taylor@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us